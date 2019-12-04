EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler filed petitions on Monday seeking the nomination to a second term.

Prenzler, a certified public accountant, was elected in 2016. He became the first Republican chairman to serve during the past 100 years, along with a newly elected Republican majority County Board.

During Prenzler’s first year, he proposed a $1.8 million tax cut, from $32.6 to $30.8 million, which received bi-partisan County Board approval. County government accounts for about 8 percent of a tax bill, with public schools and community colleges taking about two-thirds of the total.

This tax cut was the result of a 2016 ballot referendum, which voters approved by a 4 to 1 majority. Prenzler led the petition effort that gathered 10,000 signatures to put the referendum on the ballot.

“We accomplished our goal,” Prenzler said. “We wanted to reduce the tax burden on homeowners, and devote additional resources to public safety.”

Over the past three years, the Republican-led county board provided additional millions of dollars to public safety, allowing for more deputies and jailers.

“The county board, working in a bi-partisan manner, approved $14 million for jail repairs,” Prenzler said. “We’re more than halfway finished, under budget, and we are doing it without going into debt.”

Another promise Prenzler kept is making the county Animal Control facility “no kill.”

“Three years ago — before I was elected — Animal Control was putting down two-thirds of the cats and one-third of the dogs,” he said. “Today, we’re a ‘no kill’ county. We cooperate with local rescue groups.

“Without them, we could not have achieved this goal.”

Prenzler said that keeping a lid on property taxes is not an easy job, and it takes a strong will to protect taxpayers.

“As people know, it’s easy for elected officials to talk tough on taxes, but most don’t keep their promises,” he said.

Prior to running for chairman in 2016, Prenzler served as county treasurer for six years — where he reduced the cost of the office by 30 percent. Prenzler also automated the tax sale process, after blowing the whistle on a former county treasurer, who went to federal prison for criminal bid rigging.

