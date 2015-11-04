EDWARDSVILLE — Treasurer Kurt Prenzler is pushing for a bigger reduction in Madison County’s property tax levy and thinks the pressure is building for the county chairman to do more.

“Since I pointed out the county’s budget surplus, the chairman is under a lot of pressure to lower the tax levy,” Prenzler said. “People don’t mind paying their fair share, but taxing people for budget surpluses isn’t right. We can reduce the levy 10 percent and not impact jobs or services.”

Prenzler plans to continue to put pressure on the county chairman to reduce the county’s tax levy by the full 10 percent.

“Our efforts are paying off with the recent announcement of a 2.3 percent levy decrease,” he said. ‘We are saving taxpayer’s money and intend to get the full 10 percent reduction they deserve.”

He said a 10 percent reduction in the levy could result in lowering a property tax bill between $20 and $100 annually.

“People want to know how my plan brings property tax relief,” Prenzler said. “If elected, my plan would save a homeowner hundreds of dollars. As the holidays approach, we all wish we had more money in our pockets.”

