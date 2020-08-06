EDWARDSVILLE - Only three out of thirteen county board members showed up for an executive committee meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. today.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler placed the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL) on the agenda, and was asking the county board to put in on the November 3 ballot.

“County board members are paid almost $15,000 a year and there is no excuse for not attending, especially now when we are holding virtual meetings,” Prenzler said.

Article continues after sponsor message

PTELL caps the total amount certain property taxes may increase year to year by the lesser of the CPI or 5 percent. Voters must approve increases beyond that.

“Every taxpayer I talk to complains about property tax growth,” Prenzler said. “PTELL is one tool the General Assembly has given us, and it’s already working in 39 counties.”

Prenzler brought PTELL before the county board for a vote in 2018 and it was tabled.

“Only the county board can put PTELL on the ballot,” Prenzler said. “The question is not so much about PTELL as it is giving taxpayers the opportunity to decide.”

More like this: