EDWARDSVILLE --- Former Edwardsville and SIU-Edwardsville distance runner Roland Prenzler made history on Saturday by winning the 29th annual Mud Mountain fundraiser race, making it his third straight win, the first runner ever to do so.

Meanwhile, Christy Shank won the women's race at SIUE's famed Mud Mountain cross country course, a 5K race that serves as the annual fundraiser for the Edwardsville High School cross country team and for the cross country teams at both Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools. The event was again a success, with much money raised to benefit the programs.

Prenzler's winning time was 16:25.4 for the 5,000 meters, while another former Tiger runner, Ryan Watts, came in second at 16:37.3, Gavin Rodgers was third at 16:42.9, Max Weber came in fourth at 16:48.6, and Colin Thomas rounded out the top five at 17:08.3.

Shank a runner for the Cougars, won the women's race, finishing 25th overall, at 19:31.2, while Zoe Nelson was second at 21:21,9, Keri Burmester finished third at 21:36.7, Edwardsville High runner Madison Popelar was fourth at 21:38.2, and rounding out the top five was Aniston Kellar at 21:48.3.

