Madison County Chairman Kurt PrenzlerEDWARDSVILLEMadison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler praised the announcement of U.S. Steel’s plan to reopen the hot strip mill at its Granite City Works.

 

"For the more than 200 employees it's an answer to prayers before Christmas," Prenzler said.

Prenzler said last week he attended a Southwestern Illinois Employers Association meeting and there was discussion about U.S. Steel. He said business and industry professionals seemed more confident in the economy and there was talk about U.S. Steel resuming operations, including those in Granite City.

 

“We should remember that there are still hundreds of employees without work, but this is a good start for Granite City and its steelworkers,” he said.

