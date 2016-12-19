EDWARDSVILLE - Recently elected Madison County Board Chairperson Kurt Prenzler has selected recently reelected Republican Madison County Board member Chris Slusser to replace him as Madison County Treasurer.

Slusser was chosen to give the citizens of Madison County some continuity, Prenzler said. He said Slusser's, who was first elected onto the Madison County Board in 2008, has a solid voting record of voting against higher taxes. Prenzler said Slusser was also one of the first board members to call for the Madison County checkbook records to be published online, a feat still in the process of completion. Slusser resigned from his position as the head of the Madison County Republican Party earlier this month and was recently sworn-in for another term on the county board.

"Chris has been like me, perturbed with high property taxes," Prenzler said. "He's not just concerned, he's worked against those increases. I think there will be good continuity there."

Prenzler also touted Slusser's ability to get elected in 2008, the same year outgoing President Barrack Obama was elected for his first term in office. He said the ability for a Republican to get elected in that political climate was a testimony to Slusser's passion for county government.

"You look around for people with experience in government," Prenzler said. "He was elected to the board in 2008, which shows his passion and concern for county government."

Since being elected, Prenzler said Slusser has continuously worked against increased property taxes and worked to stop a recent one percent sales tax. Prenzler also praised Slusser for his opposition to the Madison County tax levy, which Prenzler said was levied as much as $3-$4 million above the budgetary need.

"Our budgets are designed for $3-$4 million at the end of the year - it's padded," Prenzler said. "That budget is not manageable or real. He [Slusser] challenged those high levies for years, as long as I can remember. He may have been one of the only ones."

Skepticism of entities seeking to increase taxes is another element of Slusser's personality Prenzler said he values. He said government bodies seek to raise taxes instead of figuring new ways to cut spending or increase revenue. If the government was a business and could not legally tax people, Prenzler said it would require a more expanded vision than simply raising taxes. He believes Slusser has such vision.

The Madison County Board will vote for or against Slusser's proposed appointment at their Dec. 21 meeting. If appointed, Slusser will replace current interim Madison County Treasurer Candace Gilstrap.

"I'm excited about this chapter and the fact I am able to serve not only my district, but all the taxpayers of Madison County," Slusser said in a release. "My background is in finance and real estate, and I've always been interested in the Treasurer's position."

Slusser was reelected to serve Madison County District 15, which is composed of portions of Wood River, Bethalto, Roxana, Hartford and Kendall Hill. He will be replaced on the board by Chrissy Dutton of Bethalto if the board chooses to appoint him Wednesday evening.

