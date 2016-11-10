EDWARDSVILLE – Republican Kurt Prenzler has been in a whirlwind since his voter selection for the Madison County Chairman position Tuesday night.

Prenzler defeated incumbent Alan Dunstan 62,499 to 61,993 in the general election for county chairman.

The next big move for the new county chairman is to appoint a new treasurer in his spot with county board approval. Prenzler will end his time in the treasurer role on Nov. 30 and be sworn in on Dec. 1.

In the meantime he said, “I am just going to take it one day at a time. There is a lot to do before I start as county chairman. I have received a lot of positive phone calls and e-mails since the election.”

He said he appreciated the strong voter support he received throughout the county.

Prenzler was elected treasurer in 2010. The new county chairman will be working with a Madison County Board with 15 Republicans to 13 Democrats and one independent. This is a change from 18 Democrats to 10 Republicans and one independent.

Prenzler said he was looking forward to working with the board and other county officials. He said in the days ahead, he has a lot to learn but is looking forward to the challenges.

Alan Dunstan, the previous chairman, was in office for 14 years.

Prenzler made a statement that his focus as county chairman will be: “being careful with money, working hard to decrease taxes and ethics.”

