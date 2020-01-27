EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s (SOP) highly-regarded continuing education program will make a nationwide impact at the Annual Assembly Hospice and Palliative Care meeting from March 18-21 in San Diego. The meeting is jointly presented by the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) and the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association (HPNA).

The SOP will be the sole continuing education provider for pharmacists at the interprofessional education meeting that brings together more than 3,400 hospice and palliative care providers to share research, clinical best practices and practice-related guidance to advance the specialty and improve patient care.

“For several years, the SIUE School of Pharmacy has provided continuing education activities for regional pharmacy organizations and contractors,” explained Walter Siganga, PhD, professor of pharmaceutical sciences and director of Continuing Education in the SOP. “We have a proven track record of success based on our commitment to meeting diverse pharmaceutical care requirements and addressing current and emerging practice needs. We value this partnership with the Assembly presenters, and appreciate the opportunity to share our high-quality professional continuing education at the national level.”

A total of 25 courses will be available to attending pharmacists at the Assembly on topics such as treatment side effects, safety and health of patients, ethics of treatment, long-term care, end-of-life care, treatment with pain management medications including opioids, and contemporary issues in hospice and palliative care.

“This premier educational event promotes collaborative learning by allowing participants from the varied health professions to share their expertise and perspective,” said SIUE SOP Dean Mark Luer, PharmD. “This approach mimics the health care team where members work together to plan and deliver patient-centered care. SIUE strongly encourages such practice and is proud that the SIUE School of Pharmacy, through Dr. Siganga’s efforts, is able to contribute significantly to this quality program as a partner with AAHPM.”

The SIUE School of Pharmacy is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of Continuing Pharmacy Education.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

SIUE School of Pharmacy’s Walter Siganga, PhD, professor of pharmaceutical sciences and director of Continuing Education.

