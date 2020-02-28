DES MOINES, IA. - The Grand View University Choir will perform at Our Lord’s Lutheran Church in Maryville at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, as part of its 11th-Day 2020 Spring Tour through Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.

The Grand View University Choir will perform their Home Concert on Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 600 6th Ave. Des Moines, Iowa. The Grand View Choir tours extensively throughout the United States as well as regularly in Europe. Wherever they sing, they have been praised for their excellence in musicality, blend, programming, and attention to detail.

The cornerstone of the tour program is Randall Thompson’s magnificent choral cantata, The Peaceable Kingdom. In it, the composer draws from the book of Isaiah to run the gamut from the destruction and clearing out of all that stands in the way of peace to the breath-taking beauty of the true Peaceable Kingdom. Other exquisite choral works, by Orlando Gibbons, James Fritschel, René Clausen, Kyle Pederson, Elaine Hagenberg, Larry Fleming, Kim Andre Arneson, and others, echo and amplify this theme of peace.

Dr. Kathryn Pohlmann Duffy is Chair of the Grand View University Music Department and director of the Choir. She holds degrees from Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa; Kansas State University; and the University of Chicago, where she earned her Ph.D. in musicology.

Grand View University, with a student body of approximately 2,000, is a four-year, Liberal Arts University of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

To learn more about Grand View, go to www.grandview.edu.

