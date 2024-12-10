GODFREY - Lisa M. Jacobs has been charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 Felony, for a recent incident at St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey.

Jacobs was a pre-kindergarten teacher at St. Ambrose Catholic School.

The charge filed by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office reads as follows: “In that said defendant, a person who is at least 18 years of age, in committing a battery in violation of 720 ILCS 5/12-3, knowingly caused bodily harm to (a female child under the age of 13 years DOB 10/04/2021), in that the defendant picked up and dropped her to the ground from approximately five feet in the air, in violation of 720, ILCS 5/12-3.05 (b) (2).

Father Steven Janoski released the following statement about the situation:

December 7, 2024

Dear Parishioners and School Families of St. Ambrose,

Article continues after sponsor message

"One of the most difficult things a Pastor must do is share bad news with the people he serves. Yet, that is the purpose of this message.

This past Tuesday afternoon (December 3, 2024), Mr. Robert Baird, our School Principal, was notified about an interaction between our Pre-Kindergarten Teacher, Mrs. Lisa Jacobs and one of her students that caused concern. Mr. Baird immediately notified me and together we made the decision to place Mrs. Jacobs on administrative leave while the situation was investigated.

After a review of the evidence, the decision was made to hand over the investigation to The Department of Children and Family Services. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also became involved.

Mr. Baird met with one parent of the child in question to explain the incident and to let them know that Mrs. Jacobs was on administrative leave.

While on administrative leave, Mrs. Jacobs resigned her position at St. Ambrose School, effective immediately (Wednesday, December 4, 2024).

The investigation is now in the hands of DCFS and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Any further information regarding the investigation will need to come from them.

Mr. Baird and I acted quickly and decisively when the situation was presented to us. Our priority is the safety of our children and we will always do what is necessary to ensure that safety.

Please keep all those involved in this situation in your prayers. As we come to the end of this Feast of St. Ambrose, we ask his intercession for our Church and School that we may know God’s healing mercy."

More like this: