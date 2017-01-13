The predicted severe ice storm has forced a shuffle of this weekend’s scheduled sporting events.

Schools were closed throughout the area Friday and events postponed or canceled; the storm arrived early Friday morning with reported icing on interstate highways leading into St. Louis city.

Edwardsville's wrestling team, which had been scheduled to take part in the St. Charles West Invitational tournament over the weekend, will not be participating because of the cancellation of the tournament. Friday's scheduled Southwestern Conference boys basketball game between Edwardsville and Alton in Alton has been postponed to Jan. 24 in Alton; in addition, Metro East Lutheran's scheduled girls basketball game against Lutheran North of St. Louis County has been postponed to Jan. 19.

The scheduled IHSA boys bowling regional tournaments at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton (Alton Regional), Salem Bowl in Salem (Salem Regional) and Bel-Air Lanes in Belleville (Belleville East) have been postponed to 9 a.m. Monday. Those three tournaments plus the Marion Regional (which will take place as scheduled Saturday) feed into the Jan. 21 Collinsville Sectional at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

The Alton wrestling team was to have participated in a dual meet at Downers Grove North in the Chicago area today and then the Batavia Tournament in suburban Chicago Saturday; the JV wrestlers were to have been in a tournament at Chatham Glenwood Saturday. Because of the weather, the Redbirds withdrew from the tournaments, with the dual meet being canceled.

The Alton-Edwardsville freshman-sophomore basketball games Saturday were postponed, as was the Lil’ Redbirds Cheer Clinic at West Elementary School in Alton.

The St. Louis Cardinals’ annual Winter Warm-Up fan gathering in downtown St. Louis was affected by the weather; the first day of the three-day event at the Hyatt Regency downtown, scheduled to begin Saturday and run through Monday, was called off.

