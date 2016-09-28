(Busch Stadium) After chasing after a ground ball off his glove in the 9th inning, St. Louis Cardinals reliever Seung Hwan Oh exited the game with some discomfort in his groin.

“It’s nothing worse than what I dealt with before,” said Oh with the help of translator Eugene Koo. “It’s totally fine, but we’ve still got a few more games to play so Mike told me to focus on tomorrow.”

“He felt it and he’d already thrown a lot of pitches, I was going to be careful with him anyhow going too far,” said Mike Matheny. “We get to the lefties and Duke’s ready. So all that pointed in the direction of on a colder, cool night getting him off the field and making sure we didn’t push him any further.”

The groin issue for Oh first surfaced earlier this month and he went eight days between appearances to recover.

“Early reports from the doctor, it’s nowhere near where it was before but it just wasn’t worth pushing him at that point,” said Matheny.

“It doesn’t look too bad for me, but we’ve got to check back tomorrow,” said Oh. “If they wouldn’t have come out to the mound, I would’ve kept on going. I could’ve pitched til the end.”

Prior to leaving, Oh struck out a pair of Cincinnati batters–moving his season total to 100 Ks.

“A ‘K’ really doesn’t mean much for me,” said Oh. “I want the team to win, obviously, and that’s my primary focus right now.”

The rookie right-hander leads the Cardinals with 18 saves this year.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI