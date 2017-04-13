The St. Louis Cardinals announced this afternoon that Lou Brock has cancelled his upcoming appearance on April 25th for the Budweiser Bash at Busch Stadium. The Hall of Famer was recently diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and is currently receiving treatment for the bone cancer.

“I am disappointed that I won’t be able to make the event,” said Brock via press release. “Jackie and I appreciate the prayers and support we have received from our many friends and fans in the Cardinals community. We count ourselves blessed that I am receiving the best possible medical treatment and we look forward to seeing many more Cardinals World Series Championships in the future.”

Last year, Brock overcame complications from diabetes–which resulted in a long hospital stay and amputation of his left leg below the knee.

“As you prepare to get on the highway, the path to wellness and to healing–you don’t expect all this to happen,” shared Brock last April, after he threw out the first pitch to help celebrate his recovery.

“Once you find out you can do it, you have the challenge to do it and the old juices from the past start to rise up in you and you think, ‘I can do this’,” he continued.

“When you look at the people that got involved, began to give you their support, lend their support, offer their support–it was just overwhelming as a person to stand there and take that and be able to move somewhat accordingly, in spite of the injury.”

This year, the 77-year old Brock was unable to attend the Opening Day festivities for the Cardinals.

Multiple Myeloma is a type of cancer that forms in the plasma cells found in bone marrow and aid in the immune system by producing antibodies.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports