GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 82, EAST ST. LOUIS 37: Edwardsville stormed out to a big lead at the half, then survived a brief third-quarter lull to win their 70th straight game at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday night, defeating East St. Louis 82-37 in a Southwestern Conference game.

The Tigers opened up a 35-13 lead at the half, but hit a wall in the third quarter that saw the Flyers close to 44-25. Edwardsville recovered and went on another tear that put the game away.

Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said East St. Louis had some injuries going into the game, which likely made a difference in the final score, but overall she seemed pleased with her team’s performance.

Several of the Edwardsville players finished the game in strong fashion. She said she wasn’t pleased that some weren’t getting on the floor for loose balls earlier in the game, but she said the girls responded well at the conclusion of the contest.

“We still have to be consistent for 32 minutes and can’t lose it mentally during parts of the game,” Coach Blade said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rachel Pranger led EHS (13-1 overall, 4-1 SWC) with 21 points, followed by Kate Martin with 18, Jasmine Bishop with 17 and Makenzie Silvey with 13. East St. Louis (4-6 overall, 2-3 in the league) was led by Kaysie Newson with 13 points, followed by D'Onnaca Wilson with eight.

The Tigers take on O'Fallon at the OTHS Panther Dome in a 7:30 p.m. Thursday contest.

Jasmine Bishop was one of the stars of the game for the Tigers and Blade said she did a great job defensively one-on-one.

“She is getting more comfortable in our offenses and I expect her to give us good minutes the rest of the season,” Blade said.

More like this: