EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s girls’ basketball team recorded a 68-48 win over O’Fallon on Tuesday night at O'Fallon's Panther Dome.

Rachel Pranger was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 17 points. She connected on 6 of 10 shots from the field and also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds. Kate Martin had 16 points, Makenzie Silvey 14, Criste’on Waters 12 and Quierra Love four points.

Myriah Noodel-Haywood had three points and Jasmine Bishop closed out the Tigers scoring with two points.

O’Fallon’s Marta Durk had 14 points to lead her team.

Edwardsville led 13-10 after one period, then 26-20 at the half before pulling ahead 41-33 at the end of three. Edwardsville outscored O’Fallon 24-13 in the final quarter.

Edwardsville moves to 25-0 overall, 13-0 in the Southwestern Conference. The Tigers host Alton on Thursday to close out the regular season. Thursday's game will be Senior Night for the Edwardsville's girls squad.



The Tigers begin play in the IHSA Class 4A Collinsville Regional as the No. 1 seed against the winner between No. 7-seed Collinsville and No. 8 East St. Louis at Fletcher Gym. In the other regional semifinal, No. 4-seeded Belleville East, meets the winner between No. 6-seeded Belleville West and 10th-seeded Granite City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday .The regional final is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 16 .

Regional winners advance to the Normal Community Sectional, with the sectional semifinal game against the Springfield Regional winner to be played Feb. 20 at Fletcher Gym.

