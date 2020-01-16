EDWARDSVILLE – The readers of Dairy Foods Magazine have selected Prairie

Farms Cottage Cheese Cups to the Top 10 Readers’ Choice list of best dairy products from 2019. The editors of

Dairy Foods Magazine reviewed all new dairy products published in their magazine and on DairyFoods.com during 2019.

From the hundreds of products covered, they selected 31 dairy foods and beverages for nomination as “Best New Dairy Products of 2019.” Visitors to DairyFoods.com were then asked to vote for their favorites resulting in a top 10 finish for Small Batch Cottage Cheese!

“It’s a great honor to see our cottage cheese cups chosen for a Top 10 list that’s stacked with competition,” said Andrew Kuehnert, a Prairie Farms dairy farmer from Fort Wayne, Indiana where milk for the cottage cheese is sourced. “Our family works very hard to provide the freshest milk which is then combined with top ingredients

at the Fort Wayne plant to make this outstanding product.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prairie Farms Dairy took its eight decades of experience making award-winning cottage cheese to a new level last fall with the introduction of Small Batch Cups. The expansion brought America’s only Zesty Fiesta flavored cottage cheese to market in a snacking category that continues to grow. Studies show that 90% of consumers snack daily and are looking for quality foods that provide protein and nutrition. Prairie Farms’ Small

Batch Cottage Cheese Cups are perfect for delicious and nutritious single-serve snacking any time of day.

Great taste is an essential characteristic of successful snack foods, and these cups deliver with seven smooth and creamy options including Garden Veggie, Zesty Fiesta, Pineapple, Strawberry and Peach. It’s the perfect combination of freshness, flavor, and convenience that consumers are looking for.

Prairie Farms’ Small Batch Cottage Cheese is available in the dairy and snacking sections of grocery, retail and foodservice outlets throughout the Midwest. Consumers can Join the Prairie Farms MOOvement by visiting the

Small Batch Cottage Cheese page to pledge support for local dairy farmers and enter to win cottage cheese prizes. To view the full line of products, recipes and awards, visit PrairieFarms.com.

More like this: