EDWARDSVILLE – The holiday season is all about entertaining, so Prairie Farms invites everyone to Party On Give On! Through the end of the year, holiday merrymakers can enter our online contest for a chance to win weekly prize packages filled with free coupons for a variety of dairy products.

To get the party started, one lucky person each week will also win a grand prize package consisting of $100 in Prairie Farms Gift Coupons and $100 MasterCard or Visa gift card. As part of this campaign, Prairie Farms is also giving back to charities enrolled in its charitable giving program-Our Caps, Your Cause.

Participants will be required to vote for an Our Caps Your Cause charity, and each week the top 31 charities, determined by the highest number of votes from contest entries, will receive 1,000 cap credits –that’s $50 for each charity. Just in time for the holiday rush, our Party On Give On-page is offering time-saving entertaining solutions, including videos and recipes from our own Chef Rob Lagerlof!

The videos walk viewers through simple recipes and holiday drinks using Prairie Farms products like sour cream, chocolate custard, and cottage cheese.

“Party On Give Onis about sharing the spirit of the holiday season with our customers,” said Rebecca Leinenbach, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Prairie Farms Dairy. “We invite them to support our local dairy farm families and vote for their favorite non-profit organizations through Our Caps, Your Cause. It’s a win-win for our hard-working dairy farmers and charitable organizations.

”The Party On Give On campaign is being promoted through digital advertising and social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Full details of the promotion can be found at https://www.prairiefarms.com/partyon/.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest, with over 800 farm families, 6000 employees, 44 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities and annual sales of over $3 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry and is known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products.

With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations.

