EDWARDSVILLE – Junior Macy Silvey (Glen Carbon, Ill.) from the women's basketball team has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after her performances over the last week. Macy is an Edwardsville High School graduate.

Silvey had a combined 42 points for the Cougars over the last two games. Against TSU She put up 21 points, had six rebounds and two steals. She also went 5-10 from the three-point range. Silvey had another 21-point game against UT Martin and grabbed five rebounds.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

About Prairie Farms :

Prairie Farms is a farmer-owned cooperative, meaning the company is owned and operated by over 600 farm families. They have selflessly taken on the tremendous task of producing nutritious, high-quality milk for a growing population, which requires being on the job 24/7,365 days a year. Prairie Farms has represented American agriculture since its founding in 1938. For more information on Prairie Farms, visit http://www.prairefarms.com/



More like this: