EDWARDSVILLE – The Prairie Farms corporate office work is moving along at a solid pace west of Hortica, just off Interstate 55 in outer Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Economic/Community Development Director Walt Williams said when completed, the new corporate office will be beautiful.

“They aren’t wasting much time out there,” he said.

Williams said he looks for the Prairie Farms location to assist in attracting other corporate offices and development in the area off Interstate 55 in outer Edwardsville.

He has said this will jump start development in that part of Edwardsville.

Prairire Farms will house 90-100 employees in a 30,000-square-foot office building with three floors. The Prairie Farms corporate offices are presently in Carlinville.

