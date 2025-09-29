O’FALLON, Ill. – Prairie Cardiovascular is pleased to welcome Dr. Summit S. Pandat to its team in O’Fallon. Dr. Pandat is a board-certified cardiologist and electrophysiologist dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care rooted in respect, compassion and a commitment to excellence. He believes in building strong relationships with his patients, always prioritizing their best interests and personal preferences in care. He looks forward to partnering with patients on their journey to better heart health.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Pandat completed his clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center in Houston, where he developed advanced expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine and holds certification in adult echocardiography from the National Board of Echocardiography.

Throughout his training and career, Dr. Pandat has gained extensive experience in a wide range of electrophysiology procedures, including diagnostic studies, catheter-based arrhythmia mapping and ablation, pacemaker and defibrillator implantation, and advanced therapies such as coronary venous ethanol ablation.

To learn more about the doctors of Prairie in O’Fallon at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., call 618-233-6044 or visit hshs.org/heart.

More like this: