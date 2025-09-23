Article continues after sponsor message

O’FALLON, Ill. – Prairie Cardiovascular is pleased to welcome Rece Portell, PA-C, to its team in O’Fallon. Portell is a knowledgeable physician assistant who holds a Master of Science in physician assistant studies from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. She has assisted in advanced cardiac procedures, interpreted diagnostic tests, and participated in the care of patients with heart failure, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and other chronic conditions.

She believes every patient deserves to feel heard and empowered in their health care journey. Portell prioritizes building strong relationships with her patients, taking time to listen to their concerns and involve them in decision-making. Her goal is not only to treat medical conditions but also to improve her patients’ overall quality of life. She looks forward to welcoming new patients and providing compassionate, expert care tailored to everyone’s needs.

To learn more about the doctors of Prairie in O’Fallon at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., call 618-233-6044 or visit hshs.org/heart.

