O’FALLON, Ill. – Prairie Cardiovascular is pleased to welcome Dr. M. Adil Sheikh to its team in O’Fallon. M. Adil Sheikh, MD, is an interventional cardiologist with expertise in treating complex coronary artery disease and structural heart conditions. He performs advanced procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), MitraClip and Watchman and others. He also manages atrial fibrillation, heart failure and other high-risk cardiac conditions using the latest interventional techniques and evidence-based care. His approach combines technical precision with a deep commitment to patient outcomes and long-term heart health.

Dr. Sheikh earned his medical degree from Dow University of Health Sciences in Karachi, Pakistan. He completed his internal medicine residency at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, where he was recognized for his leadership and dedication to academic medicine. He then pursued a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Southern Illinois University in Springfield, Illinois, serving as chief fellow in his final year, followed by an interventional cardiology fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, one of the nation’s leading centers for cardiac innovation and care.

Dr. Sheikh is seeing patients at Prairie Cardiovascular at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, located at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. in O’Fallon. To learn more about the doctors of Prairie in O’Fallon, call 618-233-6044 or visit hshs.org/heart.

