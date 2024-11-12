Megan Lanter, PA-C.

O’FALLON – Prairie Cardiovascular is pleased to welcome Megan Lanter, PA-C, to their team in O’Fallon. Lanter is now scheduling patients at Prairie Cardiovascular – O’Fallon, found at Three St. Elizabeth's Blvd., Suite 2800, in O’Fallon.

Working in cardiac units led to Lanter’s choice to become a physician assistant who specializes in cardiac care. She believes listening to and educating patients are important ways to partner with patients in improving their health.

Lanter earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill.

Call 618-529-4455 or visit prairieheart.orgto schedule your appointment with one of the providers of Prairie.

