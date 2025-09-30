Dr. Hasan Rehman.O’FALLON, Ill. — Prairie Cardiovascular is pleased to welcome Dr. Hasan Rehman, FACC, FSCAI, to its team in O’Fallon. Dr. Rehman is a board-certified interventional cardiologist with advanced training in cardiovascular medicine and a strong commitment to personalized, patient-centered care. He specializes in diagnosing and treating complex heart and vascular conditions. Dr. Rehman is now scheduling patients at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. in O’Fallon.

Dr. Rehman performs minimally invasive procedures to restore blood flow and prevent life-threatening complications. He also offers a range of diagnostic services, including echocardiograms, nuclear stress testing, vascular ultrasound and cardiac CT scans. He believes in building strong patient relationships through open communication and shared decision-making, ensuring every patient feels informed and empowered throughout their care journey.

To learn more about the doctors of Prairie in O’Fallon, call 888-4PRAIRIE or visit hshs.org/heart.

