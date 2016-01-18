LITCHFIELD - Metro East Lutheran continued to show its prowess on the hardwoods for boys’ basketball on Saturday in the Litchfield Invitational Tourney, thumping host Litchfield 85-46.

The Knights’ Teddy Fiffer exploded for 29 points with eight field goals and nine of nine from the charity stripe.

Powerful Metro East Lutheran is now 17-3 overall on the season, Litchfield is having a very respectable season now 10-6, so the win was a key one in the tourney for Metro East.

Braden Woolsey added 13 points for the Knights; Kenrique Brown had 11 points. Jason Brown had 10 points for the Knights and Noah Coddington had eight points to finish out the balanced Knights scoring attack.

Metro East Lutheran broke out to a 20-12 lead after one, and led 39-31 at the half, then dominated Litchfield in the third period, with a 26-14 run. In the fourth, Metro-East Lutheran outscored Litchfield 20-11 for the final 85-56 tally.

Here are upcoming games Monday and Tuesday in the Litchfield Invitational Tourney:

Monday, Jan. 18

Lebanon vs. Taylorville, 2:30 p.m.

EA-WR vs. Mount Zion, 4 p.m.

Nokomis vs. Litchfield, 5:30 p.m.

Hillsboro vs. Greenville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Taylorville vs. Pana, 6 p.m.

Mount Zion vs. Roxana, 6 (Panther Gym) p.m.

Nokomis vs. Metro East Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville vs. CM, 7:30 (Panther Gym) p.m.

