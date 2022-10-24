CHICAGO - With Powerball frenzy growing across the country, tonight’s jackpot has been increased from $610 million to $625 million, making it the eighth-largest jackpot in the game's 30-year history.

The Powerball jackpot crossed the $600 million mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night - white balls: 19-25-48-55-60 and red Powerball 18.

Two Illinois Lottery players are on cloud nine following Saturday night’s draw. A local player won $100,000 after buying a winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Buffalo Grove, and another lucky player won $50,000 with a ticket purchased at NBC Liquor and Tobacco in Carol Stream.

With $625 million up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball draw, Illinois residents are lining up at their local lottery stores and jumping online to the Illinois Lottery website to snatch up a ticket.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place tonight, October 24, at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids - never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

