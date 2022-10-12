CHICAGO – If you’re looking to strike it rich - the Illinois Lottery has a couple of life-changing jackpots up for grabs this week, with a combined prize total over $900 million.

The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now at an estimated $420 million, and the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is at $494 million.

As both jackpots climb, Illinois Lottery players will be hoping that their numbers come up.

Just a few months ago, an Illinois Lottery player won a historic $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois, and the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S.

Another Illinois Lottery player will be celebrating that winning feeling this week after matching all five Powerball numbers to win $1 million. The winning numbers in Monday’s draw were: 3-6-11-17-22.

The winning ticket was sold at K N R Candy, located at 15 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City.

