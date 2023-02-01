Powerball Jackpot Swells To $653 Million - Drawing Tonight
CHICAGO - Someone could jump-start February 2023 as a multi-millionaire. The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing has swelled to a staggering $653 million.
If won, it would be the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot and the 13th-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.
The Powerball jackpot was last struck on November 19, 2022, when a lucky lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million.
If you’re feeling lucky, today might be a good day to snatch up a ticket. That’s because Wednesday was the ‘luckiest’ Powerball draw day for Illinois Lottery players last year. More Illinois Lottery players won prizes of $1 million or more on Wednesday draws than on Monday or Saturday draws in 2022.
DRAW DAY
POWERBALL PRIZE OF $1M+ WON IN ILLINOIS, 2022
Monday
2
Wednesday
4
Saturday
1
Every Powerball ticket is a chance to win - and a chance to dream. With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can log in to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.
Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place tonight, February 1 at 9:59 p.m. CT.
The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that the lottery is more enjoyable when played responsibly - before you play, set a limit and stick to it. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.
