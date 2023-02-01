CHICAGO - Someone could jump-start February 2023 as a multi-millionaire. The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing has swelled to a staggering $653 million.

If won, it would be the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot and the 13th-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

The Powerball jackpot was last struck on November 19, 2022, when a lucky lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million.

If you’re feeling lucky, today might be a good day to snatch up a ticket. That’s because Wednesday was the ‘luckiest’ Powerball draw day for Illinois Lottery players last year. More Illinois Lottery players won prizes of $1 million or more on Wednesday draws than on Monday or Saturday draws in 2022.