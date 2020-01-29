CHICAGO — Illinois Lottery players have the chance to win an estimated $394 million jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. It is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since June 1, 2019, drawing.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 02, 09, 17, 36 and 67, and the Powerball number was 18. While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday evening’s drawing, Illinois Lottery players won 47,700 prizes, ranging from $4 to $50,000. In all, players won more than $397,300 in Illinois.

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS

Current jackpot at $394 million; cash option of $274.6 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338

Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday

Illinois residents,18 and older, can purchase Powerball and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at more than 7,200 retailers statewide.

