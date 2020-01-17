CHICAGO — Illinois Lottery players have the chance to win an estimated $321 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were 39, 41, 53, 55 and 68, and the Powerball number was 19. While there was no jackpot winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 29,900 prizes, ranging from $4 to $100,000. In all, players won more than $304,600 in Illinois.

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS

Article continues after sponsor message

Current jackpot at $321 million; cash option of $218.7 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338

Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday

Illinois residents,18 and older, can purchase Powerball and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at more than 7,200 retailers statewide.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

More like this: