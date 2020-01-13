CHICAGO — Illinois players have the chance to win an estimated $277 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were 2, 4, 7, 43 and 56, and the Powerball number was 22. While there was no jackpot winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 25,000 prizes, ranging from $4 to $400. In all, players won more than $176,000 in Illinois.

The current $277 million Powerball jackpot is the game’s largest since June 2019. However, that’s just one reason to celebrate Powerball this month, as January marks the 10-year anniversary of Powerball being introduced in Illinois. Since the game launched in Illinois in 2010, the Illinois Lottery has:

Sold more than 800 million Powerball tickets

Awarded an estimated $337 million in Powerball prizes

Paid out $87 million in Powerball retailer commissions

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS

Current jackpot at $277 million; cash option of $188.4 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338

Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday

Illinois residents,18 and older, can purchase Powerball and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at more than 7,200 retailers statewide.

