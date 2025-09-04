CHICAGO — Illinois Lottery players have another shot at a mind-boggling, life-changing windfall this weekend. The Powerball jackpot is now a staggering $1.7 billion for the next drawing on Saturday night.

If won, it would be the third-largest Powerball jackpot and the third-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

Several Illinois Lottery players are celebrating after winning big money from last night’s drawing.

One lucky Illinois player won $1 million after matching five numbers. The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Joe’s Tobacco & Vape, located at 1945 W. Galena Blvd. in Aurora.

In addition, two players won $100,000 after matching four numbers and the Powerball, plus the game’s Power Play feature. And six players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

DRAW DATE PRIZE AMOUNT WINNING RETAILER 9/3/25 $1,000,000 Joe’s Tobacco & Vape 1945 W. Galena Blvd. Aurora, IL 9/3/25 $100,000 BP 450 Cicero Ave. University Park, IL 9/3/25 $100,000 Shell 11200 W. 31st St. Westchester, IL 9/3/25 $50,000 7-Eleven 6000 W. Higgins Chicago, IL Article continues after sponsor message 9/3/25 $50,000 BP Gas & Food 2200 W. Galena Blvd. Aurora, IL 9/3/25 $50,000 Casey’s General Store 1201 W. Rock Falls Rd. Rock Falls, IL 9/3/25 $50,000 Casey’s General Store 520 W. Peru St. Princeton, IL 9/3/25 $50,000 Smokin’ Joe’s 1733 30th St. Rock Island, IL 9/3/25 $50,000 iLottery

The Powerball roll began on June 2, 2025, and in that time, over 1.3 million winning tickets have been sold, and nearly $15.7 million in prizes were won by Illinois Lottery players.

Each Powerball ticket sold is a win for the retailers, as they receive commission on every ticket sold – and a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount on any winning tickets.

It’s also a big win for education in Illinois. During this Powerball jackpot run (June 2 to Sept 3), with nearly $73.8 million in total ticket sales, the Illinois Lottery will be able to return nearly $29.5 million to the Common School Fund to support K-12 education across the State.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 9:59 p.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased in-store or online via the Illinois Lottery website and mobile app. Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery encourages players to remember it’s a game of chance. For more information about the odds of winning, visit the Powerball game page on IllinoisLottery.com. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play.

