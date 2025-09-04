Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $1.7 Billion, Third Largest In U.S. History
Big winners from Wednesday night's drawing, including a $1 million ticket.
CHICAGO — Illinois Lottery players have another shot at a mind-boggling, life-changing windfall this weekend. The Powerball jackpot is now a staggering $1.7 billion for the next drawing on Saturday night.
If won, it would be the third-largest Powerball jackpot and the third-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Several Illinois Lottery players are celebrating after winning big money from last night’s drawing.
One lucky Illinois player won $1 million after matching five numbers. The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Joe’s Tobacco & Vape, located at 1945 W. Galena Blvd. in Aurora.
In addition, two players won $100,000 after matching four numbers and the Powerball, plus the game’s Power Play feature. And six players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.
DRAW DATE
PRIZE AMOUNT
WINNING RETAILER
9/3/25
$1,000,000
Joe’s Tobacco & Vape
1945 W. Galena Blvd.
Aurora, IL
9/3/25
$100,000
BP
450 Cicero Ave.
University Park, IL
9/3/25
$100,000
Shell
11200 W. 31st St.
Westchester, IL
9/3/25
$50,000
7-Eleven
6000 W. Higgins
Chicago, IL
Article continues after sponsor message
9/3/25
$50,000
BP Gas & Food
2200 W. Galena Blvd.
Aurora, IL
9/3/25
$50,000
Casey’s General Store
1201 W. Rock Falls Rd.
Rock Falls, IL
9/3/25
$50,000
Casey’s General Store
520 W. Peru St.
Princeton, IL
9/3/25
$50,000
Smokin’ Joe’s
1733 30th St.
Rock Island, IL
9/3/25
$50,000
iLottery
The Powerball roll began on June 2, 2025, and in that time, over 1.3 million winning tickets have been sold, and nearly $15.7 million in prizes were won by Illinois Lottery players.
Each Powerball ticket sold is a win for the retailers, as they receive commission on every ticket sold – and a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount on any winning tickets.
It’s also a big win for education in Illinois. During this Powerball jackpot run (June 2 to Sept 3), with nearly $73.8 million in total ticket sales, the Illinois Lottery will be able to return nearly $29.5 million to the Common School Fund to support K-12 education across the State.
The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 9:59 p.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased in-store or online via the Illinois Lottery website and mobile app. Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery encourages players to remember it’s a game of chance. For more information about the odds of winning, visit the Powerball game page on IllinoisLottery.com. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play.
More like this: