CHICAGO – Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot climbs to a mind-blowing $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing.

To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’, hoping to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players.

This Halloween, the Illinois Lottery is giving players a chance to scoop up over 1,000 free Powerball tickets at one of the top 10 ‘winningest’ Powerball stores in Illinois.

Players can show off their Halloween spirit and join in on the fun at Lucky Mart, located at 2900 W. 87th St. in Chicago from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm on Monday, October 31.

Lucky Mart has sold the most winning Powerball tickets in Illinois so far this year.

For the Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge, the Illinois Lottery is setting up a money machine full of Powerball tickets, ready to be scooped up by excited players. Once inside the money machine, players have a few seconds to grab as many Powerball tickets as they can.

To participate, Illinois Lottery encourages players to show up wearing their best Halloween costumes.

Can’t make it to the Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge? Illinois Lottery players can still try their luck at one of these top 10 ‘winningest’ lottery stores in Illinois - or at any of the 7,000 retail locations across the State. These retailers have sold the most winning Powerball tickets in 2022.