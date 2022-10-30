Powerball Fever Sweeps Illinois As Jackpot Climbs To $1 Billion For Monday Drawing
CHICAGO – Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot climbs to a mind-blowing $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’, hoping to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players.
This Halloween, the Illinois Lottery is giving players a chance to scoop up over 1,000 free Powerball tickets at one of the top 10 ‘winningest’ Powerball stores in Illinois.
Players can show off their Halloween spirit and join in on the fun at Lucky Mart, located at 2900 W. 87th St. in Chicago from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm on Monday, October 31.
Lucky Mart has sold the most winning Powerball tickets in Illinois so far this year.
For the Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge, the Illinois Lottery is setting up a money machine full of Powerball tickets, ready to be scooped up by excited players. Once inside the money machine, players have a few seconds to grab as many Powerball tickets as they can.
To participate, Illinois Lottery encourages players to show up wearing their best Halloween costumes.
Can’t make it to the Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge? Illinois Lottery players can still try their luck at one of these top 10 ‘winningest’ lottery stores in Illinois - or at any of the 7,000 retail locations across the State. These retailers have sold the most winning Powerball tickets in 2022.
Top 10 Illinois Lottery retailers that have sold the most winning
Powerball tickets in 2022
1
Lucky Mart
2900 W. 87th St
2
Mares Mini Mart & Deli
7850 W. Addison St.
3
Glenwood Amstar
18659 S. Halsted St.
4
Gas Express
501 W. 31st St.
Chicago
5
JD Food and Liquor
10147 Roosevelt Rd.
Westchester
6
Article continues after sponsor message
Woodman's Food Mart
3155 McFarland Rd.
Rockford
7
Kostner Korner
4356 W. Howard St.
Skokie
8
Gennaro Liquors
5549 W. 87th St.
Oak Lawn
9
Shell Food Mart
210 E. Ogden Ave.
Hinsdale
10
Hyde Park Station and Car Wash
5130 S. Lake Park Ave.
Chicago
If a player wins tonight’s jackpot of $1 billion, it would be the second largest Powerball jackpot and the fifth largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.
Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids — never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.
NOTES:
All participants must be 18 years of age or older
An Illinois Lottery spokesperson will be available on-site
High-res images and video will be available after the event
The event will continue while supplies and quantities last
###
About the Illinois Lottery
Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit illinoisLottery.com.
More like this: