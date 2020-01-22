CHICAGO — Illinois Lottery players have the chance to win an estimated $343 million jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. It is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since the June 1, 2019, drawing.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 20, 24, 38, 56 and 68, and the Powerball number was 18. While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s drawing, Illinois Lottery players won more than 35,900 prizes, ranging from $4 to $200. In all, players won more than $187,100 in Illinois.

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS

Current jackpot at $343 million; cash option of $233.3 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338

Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday



Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois residents,18 and older, can purchase Powerball and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at more than 7,200 retailers statewide.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

Follow us on social media:

More like this: