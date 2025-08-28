CHICAGO — While no one scored last night’s record-breaking Powerball jackpot, one lucky Illinois iLottery player woke up this morning a winner after matching four numbers plus the Powerball to claim a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers were: 9-12-22-41-61 and Powerball 25.

The excitement isn’t over — Illinois Lottery players will have another chance at a life-changing fortune this weekend. Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is now an astonishing $950 million, making it the sixth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the game’s biggest in more than a year!

Since the current jackpot roll began on June 2, 2025, Illinois players have been on a winning streak of their own: more than 750,000 winning tickets have been sold, collecting nearly $9.3 million in prizes statewide.

For those planning to take their shot at the $950 million jackpot, the Illinois Lottery reveals its Top 10 “winningest” Powerball retailers in Illinois for 2025—stores that have sold the most winning tickets so far this year.

