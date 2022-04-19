CHICAGO – If you’re feeling lucky, you might want to buy a Powerball ticket for tomorrow night’s drawing - that’s because the jackpot is climbing, and Powerball is celebrating 30 years of making millionaires!

Today is Powerball’s 30th birthday! Powerball began selling tickets on April 19, 1992, with a starting jackpot of $2 million. Since then, the multi-state game has created over 1.7 billion prize winners, including the world record $1.586 billion jackpot set in January 2016.

The Powerball jackpot has been hit twice so far in 2022. Two tickets, sold in California and Wisconsin, split a $632.6 million jackpot in the January 5 drawing. Then a ticket in Connecticut won a jackpot worth $185.3 million in the February 14 drawing.

And Illinois Lottery players have been doing their share of winning too. Just over the weekend, an Illinois Lottery player became a newly minted-millionaire after buying a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million at Circle K in Marseilles.

Since January 2021, three Illinois Lottery players have won prizes worth $2 million and 10 players have won prizes worth $1 million. The next Powerball drawing is tomorrow night, Wednesday, April 20, with a jackpot now at $370 million.

Article continues after sponsor message

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

It’s never been easier for residents 18 and over to play as Illinois Lottery draw-based game tickets can be purchased online, in-store and on the Illinois Lottery app. Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $22 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS.

More like this: