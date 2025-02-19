JERSEYVILLE — A vehicle collision with a power pole caused significant power outages in Jerseyville and Kane early Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, 2025, leaving approximately 1,300 customers without electricity. The incident was reported to authorities at 8:56 a.m. on Feb. 19.

The crash resulted in 1,100 customers in Jerseyville and 200 in Kane losing power. By 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, crews from Ameren Illinois had managed to reroute power from other sources for all but 13 customers, who will remain without service until the damaged pole can be replaced. The utility company estimates that power will be restored to these households by mid-afternoon.

In response to the situation, Ameren Illinois has reached out to the City of Jerseyville to recommend the establishment of a warming center for the 13 households still affected by the outage.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ameren Illinois has also provided safety guidelines for individuals involved in accidents with utility poles. They emphasize the dangers associated with downed power lines, which can remain energized even if they are not visibly arcing or sparking. In such situations, occupants of vehicles are advised to stay inside until emergency and utility services arrive, as exiting the vehicle can pose serious risks of electrocution.

Ameren Illinois says if a vehicle begins to smoke or catch fire, occupants should exit by jumping clear of the vehicle without touching it and the ground at the same time. They should land with both feet together and hop away to avoid potential electric shock.

Ameren Illinois urges the public to call 911 and their utility hotline at 800-755-5000 if they encounter downed power lines or witness accidents involving power poles, and to avoid approaching such scenes for their safety.

More like this: