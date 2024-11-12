EDWARDSVILLE - Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch reported that the company is currently working to reroute power from other circuits to restore service to affected customers. As of the latest update, the outage count is decreasing, and crews are optimistic about restoring power by 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Bretsch said as of 11:15 a.m. today all but 14 customers involved in the outage had power restored.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, prompting immediate action from utility crews.

"The 14 customers who are closest to the accident scene are still without power," Bretsch said. "Ameren Illinois is in the process of re-routing power from other circuits in the area to restore power for customers impacted by the vehicle-utility pole accident this morning at 9:20 a.m. "The outage count is going down. We hope to have customers restored by 12:45 p.m. today.

"Our crews will stay on the scene near our Wanda Substation to stabilize the utility pole and make sure it passes through a safety test before we place the wires back onto the pole. Once all repairs are made and safely tested we will reroute power back to this circuit."

