EAST ST. LOUIS,/CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — More than 1,500 customers experienced a power outage Friday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2025, in the East St. Louis/Cahokia Heights area.

The outage began at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, and was caused by the equipment failure just outside the substation, according to Brian Bretsch, of Ameren Illinois, who provided details on the incident.

Bretsch said utility crews responded promptly. "Crews found the issue, worked to make the area surrounding the pole safe, and made the repairs," he said.

"Power was fully restored to all customers by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025," he said.

