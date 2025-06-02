GRAFTON — Approximately 645 Grafton area customers are currently without power due to damage at a local substation, Ameren Illinois officials said around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Karly Combest, a public relations strategist with Ameren Illinois, reported that crews are actively working at the substation in the Grafton area to restore service.

The exact cause of the damage has not been disclosed.

Combest said the utility company expects to have power restored in the Grafton area by 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“Crews are actively working and trying to get everyone restored as quickly and safely as possible,” she said.

