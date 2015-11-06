Hospice of Southern Illinois to offer the benefits of owning a therapy pet

On Friday, November 13th, from 1:30pm – 2:30pm, Hospice of Southern Illinois will be presenting at Senior Services Plus.

Magnum, the Hospice of Southern Illinois Certified Therapy Dog, will be offering some education, along with his Trainer, Miss Carol, to show the true ‘Power of Pet Therapy’.

Magnum has been a therapy dog with Hospice of Southern Illinois for over 7 years. Senior Services Plus is a service animal friendly facility. The general public is invited to come and learn about how a service animal could be beneficial in everyday life situations.

This presentation is free and open to the public. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 146.

