COTTAGE HILLS – The Bethalto Fire Department responded to an incident involving a broken power pole and downed wires on the 100 block of South Williams in Cottage Hills on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a leaning power pole with lines draped across a vehicle parked in a driveway and extending across the roadway.

Ameren was called to the scene to remove the lines from both the vehicle and the roadway. During the operation, the road was temporarily closed to traffic.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident. The road was reopened following the removal of the power lines.