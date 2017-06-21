ALTON - Several people on social media and calling Riverbender.com reported brief, but continuous power outages this morning in the Alton and Godfrey area.

According to an email from Ameren Illinois Communications Executive Director Brian Bretsch, the outages were caused when two power lines contacted one another, which caused several brief service disruptions in the Alton and Godfrey areas.

Crews from Ameren Illinois have since resolved that issue and power has been fully restored as of 11:22 a.m.

