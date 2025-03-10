Our Daily Show Interview! Pour Decisions: Upcoming Events and More!

ALTON - Pour Decisions has a wide range of events for all customers to enjoy.

You can stop by Pour Decisions, located at 204 State Street in Alton, for musical bingo on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month, followed by a comedy show on the second and fourth Fridays of every month. Owner Stacey and DJ Toni shared their excitement to welcome more people to the bar as they settle into their new location in downtown Alton.

“The biggest thing I want to say is we're looking for guest DJs, guest bartenders, and if there’s anything you want to see downtown, please inquire on our Facebook page and let us know what you’d like to see because we are looking for things to do Sunday through Wednesday at the bar,” Stacey said.

Musical bingo starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings, including this Thursday, March 13, 2025. Toni encourages people to bring their families, as kids are welcome in the bar until 10 p.m. She explained that she will play a snippet of music and you mark the square if you have the musician or the song name on your bingo card. There are prizes awarded for anyone who calls bingo.

Stacey noted that the comedy shows cost $10 and doors open at 6 p.m. on Fridays. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. This Friday, March 14, 2025, will mark their third comedy show, and they have loved welcoming local comedians for a night of laughter. Some comedians come from as far away as Springfield or Kansas City to participate.

Stacey added that this Saturday, March 15, 2025, is a special celebration at Pour Decisions, as they are holding a surprise birthday party for their bartender, Crystal. She encourages Alton to come out and have a great time. She believes that Pour Decisions has “the best team,” and she is thankful for the community they have built at the bar.

“Our team is not just our team,” she explained. “They're not just workers to us. They’re our family. We meet with them, we do lunches, we do dinners, we try to do outings with those people. They really look out for us.”

Stacey acknowledged that many people are hesitant about the bar’s security guards, but she has them in place to protect her patrons, not because there are problems. She said there has never been a physical altercation at her establishment.

“I don’t want to be out there and people say, ‘Oh, they’ve got security because it’s riffraff there and it’s trouble there,’” she said. “It’s not. It’s there so we don’t have that.”

Stacey also reminds the community that it’s against Illinois state law to smoke inside an establishment. She hopes to build an enclosed outdoor space in the next few months so there will be a designated smoking area, but in the meantime, she asks people to step outside.

“I deep clean every day,” she said. “My bartenders spend downtime cleaning. I’m not going to scrub my walls because they smell like cigarette smoke. I’m not going to have an establishment where when I walk in there it stinks so bad I don’t want to be there. I love you and I love people who patronize my establishment, but what I’ll never allow is people to smoke in my establishment.”

Ultimately, Stacey, her co-owner Brian Trust, and DJ Toni want people to come out to Pour Decisions and have a great time, whether they come for the musical bingo, the comedy, karaoke, parties, or more.

Stacey added that you can rent the upstairs VIP room for $125 throughout the week or $225 during the weekend, which includes a bottle of your choice and tunes by Trust, also known as DJ Phat Azz. She said they have a new specialty drink menu and they decorate for every holiday.

She is especially looking forward to the St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl on Saturday, March 15, 2025, and encourages everyone to stop by Pour Decisions for a fun afternoon and evening. She hopes to build a community in her bar, and she is proud of the place she has helped create.

“I want everybody to come to my bar and I want them to have a good time and I want them to turn up and I want them to dance and sing and have drinks and laugh,” she added. “I want to be a big, huge ‘Cheers.’”

For more information about Pour Decisions and their upcoming events, visit their official Facebook page.

