Our Daily Show Interview! Pour Decisions: A TON OF FUN PLANED

ALTON - Pour Decisions has a busy few days ahead, and they invite you to come by and kick off your weekend early.

Located at 204 State Street in Alton, the bar opened last year and has received acclaim for their all-day daily specials and fun events. Community members can enjoy specials and entertainment on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, for 618 Day, followed by a Juneteenth celebration on June 19, “Sipping in Sundresses” on Friday, June 20, and a comedy show and “Beachwear Bash” party on June 21.

“We’re actually going to have a lot of things going on this week,” said Stacey, Pour Decisions co-owner. “If people have a vision of what they want to see downtown, let us know. If we can make it happen, we’re going to make it happen.”

The fun kicks off on Wednesday, June 18, with 618 Day in the 618 region. People can enjoy breakfast and lunch specials from Savory Little Things until 4 p.m., followed by dinner specials by Beyond Taste starting at 5 p.m. These $6.18 meals can be washed down with $6 Long Island iced teas, $1 jello shots or $8 alcohol slushies. DJ Steeno will spin tunes from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

On Thursday, June 19, community members are invited to Pour Decisions for Juneteenth specials, Night Market fun, and a Last Queen Standing drawing with a grand prize of $3,000. DJ C-Stylez will play from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Stacey noted that they aim to commemorate every holiday by bringing the community out for a fun night.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We try to celebrate every holiday at Pour Decisions,” she said. “We’re down to have a good time. Anytime there’s a holiday, it’s guaranteed there’s going to be a good time at Pour Decisions.”

On Friday, Stacey encourages the ladies to break out their sundresses and sandals for “Sipping in Sundresses.” There will be food and drink specials throughout the day, and DJ Steeno will take the booth from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

On Saturday, come out early for a “Rolling on the River” comedy show featuring Tony Tone and Willie Lynch, Jr. Tickets cost $20 and you can purchase tickets online. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show runs from 8–9:30 p.m. After the comedy, stick around for the “Beachwear Bash,” where swimsuits are encouraged and fun is guaranteed.

Stacey added that they’re always looking for more DJs or guest bartenders, and Pour Decisions loves to collaborate with other businesses in downtown Alton. She hopes the bar can continue to offer fun events and specials for people to enjoy.

She believes the bar stands out because the people there feel like family. The staff and regulars know each other well, and they’re always eager to welcome new and familiar faces.

“What’s different about Pour Decisions is we’re a family. We’re not just a bar,” she said. “Pour Decisions is really just a place where you want everybody to know each other. All my regulars, I know by name. They know me by my name. They know my bartenders by their names. We just want to have a good time and we want to bring unique stuff to downtown. We want to have fun. We don’t want any drama, any of the headache that comes with the bar scene sometimes. We just want to have a good environment.

For more information about Pour Decisions, including their upcoming events and specials, follow their official Facebook page or check out their official website.

More like this: