ALTON - Pour Decisions, a new Alton bar, will host their first ever Comedy Jam.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, community members are invited to Pour Decisions at 204 State Street in Alton for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the Comedy Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. There is a $10 cover fee. Co-owner Brian Trust promises another fun evening at Pour Decisions.

“We party with you,” Trust said. “We have fun.”

Known as a “community bar,” Pour Decisions hosts many special events and evenings, including line-dancing nights with Specs and Stilettos on Mondays and karaoke nights on Thursdays. This will be their first Comedy Jam, and Trust is excited to welcome new and established comedians to the Pour Decisions stage.

Each comedian will have a 15–20-minute set. Trust is especially excited to hear comedy from Ryan Heston, as Heston is one of his employees at Trust Family Auto Sales in Godfrey.

Other local comedians and St. Louis favorites will be performing at the Pour Decisions Comedy Jam. Trust said a few comedians who regularly perform at Helium Comedy Club in St. Louis have already expressed interest in joining the next Comedy Jam in Alton.

Bringing people to Alton is a big part of the Pour Decisions mission. Trust and his partner Stacy opened the bar in October 2024. They have enjoyed becoming a part of the downtown Alton community, and they want to see more people engaging with downtown businesses. In their Facebook posts and ads, they make a point to promote other local businesses and support the downtown Alton community.

“I’m trying to save people from driving across the river,” Trust joked. “Come to our place. Come to downtown Alton.”

C-Rations Grub Hub provides food at Pour Decisions, and there are many new signature drink specials that customers can enjoy. The bar has three in-house DJs, including Trust as DJ Phat Azz.

Trust emphasized the importance of collaboration with other downtown Alton businesses and people like C-Rations owner Christina Harvey. He compares Pour Decisions to the television show “Cheers,” noting that it’s a great place to come in and enjoy the community feel.

“The key word is collaborating. When you’re raising a kid, they say it takes a village. So can you imagine trying to run a bar?” he laughed, adding, “We can bring downtown Alton together.”

As the bar gears up for their first Comedy Jam, they hope to welcome many new and familiar faces to Pour Decisions. For more information about Pour Decisions and their upcoming events, visit their website at PourDecisionsDowntown.com or their official Facebook page.

