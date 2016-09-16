Like the rest of the teams throughout Major League Baseball that have either qualified or still have a chance to reach the postseason, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced ticket details for the 2016 MLB Postseason.

Tickets for potential Wild Card and Divisional Series games will go on sale Tuesday, September 20th at noon CT.

Based on the final standings, the Cardinals could host the National League Wild Card game on Wednesday, October 5, and Games 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) on Monday, October 10, and Tuesday, October 11, respectively.

Tickets for the potential NL Wild Card and NLDS games will be available at cardinals.com, via phone at 314-345-9000, and at the Busch Stadium ticket windows on 8th Street.

In advance of the public sale, fans can also guarantee ticket access for all 2016 Cardinals Postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2017 season tickets.

Ticketing details for possible Tiebreaker, National League Championship Series and World Series games will be announced later in September.

For a full calendar of the 2016 MLB Postseason schedule, visit mlb.com/postseason.

photo credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports