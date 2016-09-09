ALTON - Those hoping to see some football Friday night at Public School Stadium will have to wait one more day.

Marquette Catholic High School announced Friday afternoon that due to the influx of rain that the area has been drenched in over the past couple of days, the Explorers' battle against Nokomis has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10.

"The home football game tonight versus Nokomis has been rescheduled due to the large amount of rain the past 48 hours. The game will be played tomorrow, Saturday September 10, with kickoff at 7 p.m.," a post on the school's official Facebook page said.

For any questions, please contact MCHS Athletic Director Jack Holmes at 618-463-0583 at jholmes@marquettecatholic.org.