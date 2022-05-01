Outdoor Music City Challenge

April 29-39, 2022

Nashville, Tenn.

--Ethan Poston won once again with a 2.14m leap in the high jump

--Brandon Bretz placed fourth and continues to improve his 400m time from week to week (48.30)

--Conor McCarthy took sixth in the 200m with a season PR (21.52)

--Robert Nuzzo finished eighth in the 200m (21.59)

--Luke Hatten (13.84m) and Joel Degracia (11.60m) each hit season bests in the shot put

FROM HEAD COACH MARCUS EVANS

"It was a super exciting two days for every group. The team came primed and ready for big performances. They met the competition head on and will take that vigor into OVC Championships."

"Ethan matched his elusive 2.14 from indoor 2020 and moved himself up on the west preliminary list."