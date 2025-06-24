ALTON - The senior American Legion District 22 baseball game scheduled between Marissa Post 172 and Alton Post 126 at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park was postponed on Monday night, as Marissa was unable to field a complete team for the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

The junior game between the Post 126 under-15 red team and the under-17 navy team was played as scheduled, with the navy team winning 21-1. It was set as a curtain raiser for the senior game. A make-up date has yet to be announced.

The Legionnaires, currently 11-4 on the season, bounce back into action on Tuesday at Lloyd Hopkins Field against Eureka, Mo. Post 177 in an 8 p.m. start, then travel to Highland for a key District 22 game Thursday at Glik Park in a 7 p.m. first pitch.

Alton competes in a tournament at Aviston City Park this coming weekend, then plays at Kirkwood, Mo., next Monday at 5:30 p.m., returning home on July 1 against Maryland Heights, Mo., at Lloyd Hopkins Field in an 8 p.m. start.

More like this: